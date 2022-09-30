Left Menu

Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital -Reuters witnesses

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 12:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Heavy gunfire was heard coming from the main military camp and some residential areas of Burkina Faso's capital early on Friday morning, Reuters reporters said.

Several armed soldiers were seen along the main avenue leading to the presidency, some administrative buildings and the national television, which has stopped broadcasting, Reuters reporters said. A spokesman for the military government that seized power in January was unreachable.

