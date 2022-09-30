Left Menu

Malaysia says will fight legal action by late Sultan's heirs to seize assets

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:12 IST
Malaysia on Friday said it will take legal action in the Netherlands to resist and set aside any attempt by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan who are looking to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award against the Malaysian state.

The heirs of the former Sulu sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands.

