UK's Truss: Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using 'brute force'

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:52 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
Britain will never accept the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as "anything other than Ukrainian territory" Prime Minister Liz Truss said, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin was violating international law.

"Putin cannot be allowed to alter international borders using brute force. We will ensure he loses this illegal war," Truss said in a statement on Friday.

