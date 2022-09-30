CDS Gen Chauhan calls on Defence Minister Rajnath

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The meeting came hours after Gen Chauhan assumed charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff. The post fell vacant after the country's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

Officials described Gen Chauhan's interaction with Singh as a courtesy meeting.

Known as an expert on China, his appointment to the top post comes amid the lingering border row between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

