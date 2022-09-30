Thai PM Prayuth respects court verdict on his tenure - spokesperson

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha respects Friday's decision by the Constitutional Court and thanks those who provided encouragement, a government spokesperson said.

"From now, the prime minister will proceed to its completion so that the country will progress," spokesperson Anucha Buraphashaisri said after the court ruled that Prayuth had not exceeded the maximum eight years allowed in the PM post.

