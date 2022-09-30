Left Menu

Maha: Woman beats toddler stepson to death in Thane district, held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman allegedly beat up her three-and-half-year-old stepson to death in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested Amitadevi Sanjay Jaiswal (28) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said. The incident took place on Wednesday, when the boy's father found him in an injured state and rushed him to a local hospital, he said.

The boy's condition turned critical and he was shifted to the civic hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and a probe was initiated, he said.

Investigations revealed that Amitadevi had allegedly punched, kicked and beaten up the child with a wire, the official said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigations are underway, inspector Suresh Sarde of Tilak Nagar police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

