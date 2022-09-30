Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines. Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism".
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism". The European Union is investigating and has said it suspects sabotage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- The European Union
- Baltic Sea
- Nord Stream
- West
- Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Moscow
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific-Russian defence ministry
COVID deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight: WHO
Cricket-West Indies recall Lewis for T20 World Cup, Russell and Narine left out
PM Modi to meet Russian President Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit in Uzbekistan: Russian envoy
Wildfire in southwestern France contained, authorities say