Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.

Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism". The European Union is investigating and has said it suspects sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)