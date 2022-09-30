Left Menu

Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia's top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines. Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:52 IST
Russian has said that the ruptures appear to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism". The European Union is investigating and has said it suspects sabotage.

