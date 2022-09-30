Left Menu

Suicide bomber blows himself up minutes before Friday prayers in Pakistan

A suicide bomber on Friday blew himself up in an open field situated close to a mosque, minutes before the jumma prayers in Pakistans restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. Earlier this week, a suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the province, injuring at least 21 soldiers.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:14 IST
Suicide bomber blows himself up minutes before Friday prayers in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A suicide bomber on Friday blew himself up in an open field situated close to a mosque, minutes before the jumma prayers in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The attacker detonated a hand grenade before exploding his suicide vest, which killed him on the spot, district police officer Irfanullah said. However, no one else was hurt or injured in the blast. The incident took place in Mardan district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Earlier this week, a suicide bomber attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the province, injuring at least 21 soldiers. There has been an uptick in such attacks by militants in the tribal districts bordering Afghanistan in recent times, despite the ceasefire committed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022