Left Menu

Noida authority demolishes multiple encroachments in Grand Omaxe society

The Noida Authority on Friday bulldozed encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners in Grand Omaxe housing society, where a spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident over the same issue had triggered a major row last month.Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on tape abusing and shoving a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagis ground-floor apartment.The razing of encroachments, mostly temporary constructions outside ground-floor apartments, comes in the wake of a 48-hour notice by the authority.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:30 IST
Noida authority demolishes multiple encroachments in Grand Omaxe society
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority on Friday bulldozed encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners in Grand Omaxe housing society, where a spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident over the same issue had triggered a major row last month.

Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on tape abusing and shoving a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagi’s ground-floor apartment.

The razing of encroachments, mostly temporary constructions outside ground-floor apartments, comes in the wake of a 48-hour notice by the authority. Multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to carry out the demolition, Noida authority officials said. The exercise was carried out amid heavy police presence.

Many society residents, who had done encroachments, initially tried to stop the bulldozers and trucks from entering the society with some of them even sitting down in protest, urging them to spare their flats.

ACP (Central Noida 1) Abdul Qadir said, ''After the initial resistance there was no law and order situation in the process. Adequate security personnel have been deployed.'' PTI KIS RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022