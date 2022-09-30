Left Menu

Gangster Neeraj Bawana's father accused of possessing illegal weapons, arrested

Infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana's father has been arrested Thursday night by Outer-North district police. Father of 'jailed' gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested by Outer-north District Police on the charges of possessing illegal weapons, confirmed Delhi police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:30 IST
Gangster Neeraj Bawana's father accused of possessing illegal weapons, arrested
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana's father has been arrested Thursday night by Outer-North district police. Father of 'jailed' gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested by Outer-north District Police on the charges of possessing illegal weapons, confirmed Delhi police. Outer-North district police conducted a raid on the accused house and arrested him from there. The Outer-North district police, however, had arrested Sonu- a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang- on September 16 and recovered a bulletproof Scorpio and SUV along with the huge quantity of arms and cartridges.

The police found that the car was registered in the name of Neeraj Bawana's relative and started their investigations further. Following this, the police arrested Neeraj's father and indicted him for possessing illegal weapons. Earlier this month, the arrested member of Neeraj Bawana's gang Sonu was trying to execute a crime, police officials said. "Acting on information, we recovered 79 live cartridges, 4 country-made weapons and two vehicles including one bulletproof vehicle. Both the cars are registered in the name of a relative of gangster Neeraj Bawana": DCP Outer-North Devesh Kumar underlined.

Gangster Neeraj Bawana- lodged in Tihar jail- and two others were sent to five-day remand by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on September 23 in connection with an alleged nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022