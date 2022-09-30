Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelesnkiy meets military chiefs to discuss 'liberation' plans

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:58 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met military chiefs on Friday to discuss "the further plan for liberation" of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that he and the military chiefs also discussed supplies of weapons for the country's armed forces, as well as Russia's possible further plans following its invasion of Ukraine.

