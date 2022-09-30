Left Menu

Mumbai: Staffer of Zakir Naik's IRF accused of getting youth to join ISIS acquitted by NIA court

The detailed order has not been made available as yet.Qureshi and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the father of an alleged ISIS member Ashfaq after the latter went missing. Qureshi was accused of instigating Ashfaq to join ISIS.

An employee of Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) arrested in 2016 for allegedly indoctrinating youngsters to join terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was acquitted on Friday by a special court in Mumbai.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had charged Arshi Qureshi under Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act for involvement in activities to support the ISIS and spread hatred in India.

Special NIA Judge AM Patil acquitted Qureshi of all charges. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Qureshi and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the father of an alleged ISIS member Ashfaq after the latter went missing. Qureshi was accused of instigating Ashfaq to join ISIS.

