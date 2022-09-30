Mumbai: Staffer of Zakir Naik's IRF accused of getting youth to join ISIS acquitted by NIA court
The detailed order has not been made available as yet.Qureshi and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the father of an alleged ISIS member Ashfaq after the latter went missing. Qureshi was accused of instigating Ashfaq to join ISIS.
- Country:
- India
An employee of Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) arrested in 2016 for allegedly indoctrinating youngsters to join terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was acquitted on Friday by a special court in Mumbai.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had charged Arshi Qureshi under Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act for involvement in activities to support the ISIS and spread hatred in India.
Special NIA Judge AM Patil acquitted Qureshi of all charges. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.
Qureshi and two others were arrested following a complaint filed by the father of an alleged ISIS member Ashfaq after the latter went missing. Qureshi was accused of instigating Ashfaq to join ISIS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Patnaik meets industrialists in Mumbai, invites them to Odisha business conclave
Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish schools rank among best in Mumbai, survey says
Cricket-Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team
IRCTC raises concerns over clash in timings of Tejas Express and soon to be launched Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train: Sources.
Man held for HBT cases in Navi Mumbai, gold worth Rs 28 lakh recovered