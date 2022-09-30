Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan appears before court to apologise to female judge whom he threatened

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Friday appeared before a sessions court here to tender his apology in person to female judge Zeba Chaudhry whom he had threatened at a political rally.

During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the Capital Territory Police, and said she should ''prepare herself as action would be taken against her''.

Hours after the speech, Khan, 69, was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

His remarks also prompted the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to launch a contempt case against him. Khan had said he didn't mean to threaten the judge and was ready to personally meet her and offer an apology.

However, when Khan along with his lawyer appeared in Judge Chaudhry's court, they were informed by the court clerk that the judge was on leave. At this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief told the clerk that he came to offer an apology.

''I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,'' Khan could be heard saying to the court reader in a video shared by the PTI on Twitter.

''You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if his words hurt her sentiments,'' he said.

The PTI chairman then left the court after the well-choreographed visit.

The IHC has scheduled Khan's next hearing in the contempt case on October 3 and it is not clear if the court would be satisfied with his visit to the sessions court to tender an apology to Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad confirmed Khan's interim bail in the case registered against him on charges of violating Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) by holding the rally in Islamabad on August 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and after argument by Khan's lawyer Babar Awan granted him permanent bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

