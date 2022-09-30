Left Menu

Three held for beating up lab technician in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:18 IST
Three held for beating up lab technician in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested in Thane district on Friday for allegedly trying to a kill a lab technician over a love affair, a police official said.

On September 27, the three accused abducted lab technician Kuldeep Mehta and assaulted him in a lodge in Shahad area, Kolsewadi police station senior inspector MR Deshmukh said.

''The three are history-sheeters and have been arrested for attempt to murder and other offences. Mehta was beaten up over a love affair,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022