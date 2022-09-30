Three held for beating up lab technician in Thane district

Three persons were arrested in Thane district on Friday for allegedly trying to a kill a lab technician over a love affair, a police official said.

On September 27, the three accused abducted lab technician Kuldeep Mehta and assaulted him in a lodge in Shahad area, Kolsewadi police station senior inspector MR Deshmukh said.

''The three are history-sheeters and have been arrested for attempt to murder and other offences. Mehta was beaten up over a love affair,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)