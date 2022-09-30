Left Menu

Ukrainian and U.S. defence chiefs discuss Russian invasion

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday he and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussed the war situation in Ukraine and ways of strengthening Kyiv's military capabilities. In talks held as President Vladimir Putin prepared to proclaim the annexation of Ukrainian territory seized in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reznikov said Austin reaffirmed Washington would not recognise votes in four Ukrainian provinces that Kyiv and Western governments denounced as illegal and coercive.

30-09-2022
Oleksiy Reznikov Image Credit: wikipedia

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday he and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussed the war situation in Ukraine and ways of strengthening Kyiv's military capabilities.

In talks held as President Vladimir Putin prepared to proclaim the annexation of Ukrainian territory seized in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reznikov said Austin reaffirmed Washington would not recognise votes in four Ukrainian provinces that Kyiv and Western governments denounced as illegal and coercive. "Discussed updates from the front line ... and ways of strengthening our capabilities," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

"Good news to be announced soon," he added, without saying what he was referring to. He said Austin had "confirmed (the United States) won't recognise 'referenda'", and added that the Ukrainian armed forces would press on with efforts "to deoccupy our land".

The United States this week unveiled a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar system.

