UK urges North Korea to take steps towards "irreversible denuclearisation"

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain urged North Korea to return to dialogue with the United States on Friday, expressing concerns over the Asian country's latest lunch of ballistic missile tests.

"We urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation," a statement from the British Foreign Office said.

"The UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea's unlawful activities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

