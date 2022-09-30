Delhi HC seeks report on plea seeking initiation of extradition procedure of absconding accused in case of voyeurism and stalking

By Dhiraj Beniwal The Delhi High Court has called for a status report on a plea seeking direction to authorities to initiate the extradition procedure against an absconding accused in a case of voyeurism and stalking.

The petitioner also seeks direction to social media platforms to delete/take down obscene material from fake Facebook and Instagram accounts. The accused is stated to be declared a proclaimed offender and is in the UAE. This case was registered at Delhi Cantt police station in December 2021 and a charge sheet is yet to be filed.

Justice Anu Malhotra on Wednesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Delhi Government and SHO police station Delhi Cantt to file a status report. During the hearing, Delhi Police apprised the court that an FIR under sections related to voyeurism, stalking, intimidation and section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000 has been registered.

It was also stated that the charge sheet is yet to be filed and the accused has been declared a proclaimed offender. The plea sought a direction to Delhi Police to expeditiously initiate the extradition procedure of the accused Mukesh from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as per law in terms of the India-UAE Extradition Treaty, 1999.

The victim has moved a plea seeking direction to social media platforms to take down, remove, block, restrict/disable access, on a global basis, to all such videos/pictures of the petitioner uploaded on fake Instagram and Facebook user accounts and block access to these fake accounts. The petitioner also has sought a direction to the Centre to initiate the passport impounding procedure of the accused under the Passport Act or similar direction to the Regional Passport Office, New Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought direction to Delhi Police to invoke the penal provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000 against the accused. The present case was registered on 23 December 2021 under sections 354 C, 354 D, 506 and 509 IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2000. (ANI)

