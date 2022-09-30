Left Menu

Man arrested for murder of wife, daughter in Ghaziabad

When his 15-year-old daughter Tashu also took her mothers side, Pal allegedly killed them in a fit of anger with a spade, the SSP said. An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekhas brother Nitin against his brother-in-law. Pal has been arrested and interrogation is underway to ascertain why he killed his wife and daughter, the SSP added. Forensic experts took fingerprint samples from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:07 IST
A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife and daughter, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said around 12.30 pm, information was received about two bodies in a house near MV Inter College in Sadiq Nagar under Nandgram police station limits. Investigations revealed that Sanjay Pal allegedly had a heated argument with his wife Rekha (35) on Thursday. When his 15-year-old daughter Tashu also took her mother's side, Pal allegedly killed them in a fit of anger with a spade, the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekha's brother Nitin against his brother-in-law.

Pal has been arrested and interrogation is underway to ascertain why he killed his wife and daughter, the SSP added.

Forensic experts took fingerprint samples from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

