Sanitation worker held for filming obscene videos at girl's hostel

The police apprehended a sanitation worker at a girl's hostel in Rawatpur, Kanpur after some girls alleged that the worker made an obscene video of them and reported it to the police. The police on Friday also apprehended the hostel operator and the hostel warden.

Kanpur's Joint Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "yesterday the police took immediate action on the serious allegation of making obscene videos of the girl students under 354B, 120B The case was registered under 202, 509 IPC". The police further added that three people have now been arrested, including the hostel warden, the hostel sweeper and the hostel operator.

The accused have been identified as Rishi, the sanitation worker and Manoj Pandey, hostel operator. "Forensic experts of the police are still investigating the mobile phone of the arrested accused," said Joint CP Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

