Putin signs documents to annex Ukrainian regions
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed documents to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia in a televised ceremony in the Kremlin. Russia declared the annexations of the regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and unrepresentative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
