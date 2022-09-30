Girl death, case also registered under POCSO act: Police

Mizoram police currently investigating the death of a two-year-old girl is also looking into the allegations that the girl was sexually molested, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The girl who hailed from Aizawl died in a private hospital in the state capital on September 16. Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C Lalruaia said that a suo-moto case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) recently after doctors found abnormality with the minor before her death. ''The case is under investigation. No suspect is found till now in connection with the death,'' the SP told PTI.

He said that the police are yet to find concrete evidence to prove that child was sexually abused and the girl's swab samples examined by forensic experts did not yield satisfactory results to bring the investigation to the next level.

Meanwhile, well known Mizo social activist Vanramchhuangi filed a complaint at a police station in the western part of Aizawl against the girl's parents on Thursday. Lalruaia said that the police has not registered the complaint.

''There is an existing police case over the death of the minor, which is now under investigation. We are yet to register the complaint filed by the activist against the parents of the girl,'' the officer said.

On Thursday, the state police arrested three youtubers for spreading misleading information over the death of the minor and exposing her identity, the SP said.

The three accused were released on bail by a district court the same day, he said.

