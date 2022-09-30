Left Menu

Sebi extends two-factor authentication for mutual fund subscription transactions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:59 IST
Sebi extends two-factor authentication for mutual fund subscription transactions
  • Country:
  • India

In order to further safeguard interest of investors, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to extend the two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in units of mutual funds.

The new framework will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

At present, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and signature method for offline transactions.

''It has now been decided to extend the Two-Factor Authentication for subscription transactions in the units of mutual funds as well,'' Sebi said.

In case of subscription and redemption of units, two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication.

One of the factors for such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unit holder at his/her email or phone number registered with the AMC.

In case of demat transactions, the process of two-factor authentication as laid down by the depositories will be followed.

Sebi has clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will be applicable only at the time of registration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022