Massive search operation launched after 'drone sighting' along IB in J-K's Kathua

Security forces launched a massive search operation in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district following information about a suspected drone activity, officials said.

However, nothing objectionable was found during the joint operation by police, CRPF, BSF and SOG on Friday, they said.

The operation was launched after villagers near Talli hamlet in Marheen tehsil of Hiranagar sub-division informed that they spotted a drone flying along the IB late Thursday night, the officials said.

