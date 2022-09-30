Left Menu

EU seeks more urgent measures in energy war with Russia - Czech minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:09 IST
European Union members want further swift action beyond measures agreed on Friday to tackle the energy crisis facing the bloc, Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela said on Friday, referring to the crisis as an energy war with Russia.

"We have to act now. The expectations of the EU citizens are extremely high and we cannot afford to let them down," he said.

The Czech government, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, would take up any proposal from the European Commission and deal with it in "super-speed" fashion, Sikela said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

