TRS working prez Rama Rao lauds SC verdict on women's right to abortion

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:11 IST
TRS working prez Rama Rao lauds SC verdict on women's right to abortion
TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday applauded the Supreme Court's judgement on women's abortion rights.

''Wholeheartedly applaud & welcome the landmark Pro-Choice judgement delivered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on the #AbortionRights women,'' Rama Rao, also a Minister of Telangana, tweeted. In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy, saying limiting the provision to cover only married women would render it discriminatory and violative of Article 14.

