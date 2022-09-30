Thane: 13-year-old boy dies after falling into duct near water pipeline

A 13-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday afternoon after falling into a duct near a water pipeline, a civic official said.

Jahid Mansuri was flying a kite when he accidentally fell into the water-filled duct, the fire brigade official said.

The body has been fished out and sent for post mortem, he added.

An accidental death case has been registered, a Bhiwandi police station official said.

