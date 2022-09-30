Thane: 13-year-old boy dies after falling into duct near water pipeline
PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:11 IST
A 13-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday afternoon after falling into a duct near a water pipeline, a civic official said.
Jahid Mansuri was flying a kite when he accidentally fell into the water-filled duct, the fire brigade official said.
The body has been fished out and sent for post mortem, he added.
An accidental death case has been registered, a Bhiwandi police station official said.
