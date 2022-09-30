Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data adds to rate-hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:17 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as resilient core inflation in August stoked fears of more big-sized interest-rate hikes denting a rebound in consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.58 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,123.03.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,633.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.80 points, or 0.37%, to 10,697.71 at the opening bell.

