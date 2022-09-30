MP: Lawyer commits suicide in Jabalpur; advocates launch violent protest at HC campus

A lawyer's alleged suicide triggered a violent protest by advocates in the campus of the Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Friday, police said. Advocate Anurag Sahu allegedly committed suicide at his house after pleading a case in court in the afternoon, an official said. Following the incident, a group of angry lawyers staged a protest in the high court compound, where they vandalised and torched the chamber of the advocate who had appeared in court against Sahu, he said. The police were forced to cane charge the protestors to bring the situation under control and restore law and order. Some policemen sustained injuries during the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

Asked if the deceased lawyer had left behind a suicide note, the SP said the matter will be probed.

According to sources, protesters set fire to the chamber of the advocate who had appeared against Sahu in court at the State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, close to the high court building.

