Left Menu

BJP leader's murder: Gangster, rival politician's brother remanded in STF custody

It was based on his confession that the STF arrested Joginder Khatana, also a property dealer, on Wednesday night.The link between Joginder Khatana and Gujjar is, however, yet to be established.Gangster Papla Gurjar is being interrogated as his name came to the fore in the murder of the BJP leader.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST
BJP leader's murder: Gangster, rival politician's brother remanded in STF custody
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Friday remanded gangster Papla Gujjar and Joginder Khatana, younger brother of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Rohtash Khatana, in four-day custody of the Special Task Force (STF) here, which wants to question them in the murder case of local BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana alias Sukhi.

According to a senior STF officer, Joginder Khatana has confessed that he had been nurturing a political rivalry against Sukhbir and he paid Rs 25 lakh to key accused Chaman to kill him.

Chaman has already been arrested. It was based on his confession that the STF arrested Joginder Khatana, also a property dealer, on Wednesday night.

The link between Joginder Khatana and Gujjar is, however, yet to be established.

“Gangster Papla Gurjar is being interrogated as his name came to the fore in the murder of the BJP leader. Soon, the other accused will be also arrested as new facts come to light,” STF Inspector General Satheesh Balan said.

Sukhbir Khatana (46) was gunned down by armed assailants at a showroom located on the Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazaar here on September 1. A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

On September 4, the Crime Branch had arrested a shooter, identified as Yogesh alias Seelu, a resident of Rajasthan.

On September 9, around 200 people had protested at the police commissioner’s office demanding the arrest of the other killers.

The case was then transferred to the STF, which nabbed Chaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022