UK's defence minister visits Ukraine to offer support

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British defence minister Ben Wallace met his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv this week to discuss the ongoing war and reiterate the country's support, the British government said on Friday.

"The Defence Secretary met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s ongoing offensive to recapture and liberate territory seized in Putin’s illegal war," the government said in a statement.

"The pair also talked about the next steps in the war as Ukraine battles to free itself from Russia’s occupation, and what further support the UK can provide."

