Kremlin says Putin has no plans yet to visit annexed territory - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:35 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans for the moment to visit Russia's "new territories", the TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Putin signed documents on Friday on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by Russian armed forces, escalating his seven-month war in Ukraine and taking it into an unpredictable new phase. Kyiv and the West have said the process has no legitimacy and that they will not recognise it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Putin
- TASS
- Ukrainian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Ukraine
- West
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured
COVID deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight: WHO
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city water system
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now