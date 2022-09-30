Kremlin says Putin has no plans yet to visit annexed territory - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans for the moment to visit Russia's "new territories", the TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin signed documents on Friday on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by Russian armed forces, escalating his seven-month war in Ukraine and taking it into an unpredictable new phase. Kyiv and the West have said the process has no legitimacy and that they will not recognise it.

