Left Menu

600 kg poppy seized from truck in J-K's Samba, 1 held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:42 IST
600 kg poppy seized from truck in J-K's Samba, 1 held
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday seized about 600 kilogram of poppy packed in apple boxes from a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A police party during routine checking intercepted a truck at Sidco Morh area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

During its search, about 600 kilogram of poppy was found hidden inside 98 apple boxes, they said, adding the contraband was seized the vehicle driver arrested.

The truck had come from south Kashmir's Anantnag district and was heading towards Punjab, the officials A case has been been registered and further investigation is going on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022