Poland condemns Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:47 IST
Poland condemns the signature of treaties by Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions, the foreign ministry said on Friday, as it called for an increase in military support for Kyiv and more sanctions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms the illegal acts of "recognition of independence" and "incorporation" into the Russian Federation of parts of Ukraine's regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia," the ministry said in a statement.

