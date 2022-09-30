Ukraine accelerates NATO bid following Russian annexation

Ukraine's president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the NATO military alliance.

The comment Friday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized amid its war and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community.

Zelenskyy said: “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)