Greece condemns annexation of Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:57 IST
Greece condemns the annexation of Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions by Russia, its foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The decision is illegal as it violates blatantly international law and it is void," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.
