Left Menu

British, EU officials discuss N.Ireland protocol

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:04 IST
British, EU officials discuss N.Ireland protocol
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday he had discussed shared issues with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic including the Northern Ireland Protocol, a contentious trade issue between the European Union and Britain.

"We agreed we want to look for solutions to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. We will speak again soon," Cleverly said on Twitter, referring to the 1998 deal protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022