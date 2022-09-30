Left Menu

US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions

We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:08 IST
The US on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list. “We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “The Treasury Department and US government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia's already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

