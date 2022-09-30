Left Menu

BSF seizes two packets of heroin near Indo-Pak border

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:18 IST
Border Security Force on Friday seized two packets of heroin weighing 2.180 kg from a village field near the Indo-Pak border here.

In a statement issued here, BSF stated that during afternoon hours, BSF troops noticed something suspicious lying in the farm field in the area falling near village - Bharopal, under Amritsar district.

During search of the area, BSF troops recovered the two packets which were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said. PTI JMS SUN RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

