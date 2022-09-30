BSF seizes two packets of heroin near Indo-Pak border

Border Security Force on Friday seized two packets of heroin weighing 2.180 kg from a village field near the Indo-Pak border here.

In a statement issued here, BSF stated that during afternoon hours, BSF troops noticed something suspicious lying in the farm field in the area falling near village - Bharopal, under Amritsar district.

During search of the area, BSF troops recovered the two packets which were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said. PTI JMS SUN RCJ

