FACTBOX-New U.S. sanctions hit Russia bank governor, 57 entities

The United States introduced new sanctions on Friday in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine territory in referendums that Biden administration officials call "fraudulent." The sanctions target Russian officials, their families and dozens of entities that Washington says are aiding the annexation. They include a warning to other countries that the sanctions apply to any country that seeks to replenish tapped out Russian military and industrial resources.

RUSSIAN OFFICIALS The United States has designated for sanctions Russian central bank governor Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina, a former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin; the families of Russian Prime Minister Mishustin and Minister of Defense Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu; 109 State Duma members, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia and 169 of its members.

MILITARY SUPPLIERS The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned 14 suppliers, including two international suppliers, "for supporting Russia’s military supply chains."

57 ENTITIES IN RUSSIA/CRIMEA Those sanctioned include 57 new entities in Russia and Crimea that Washington accuses of aiding the "Russian military's brutal assault on Ukraine." These include companies that acquired or attempted to acquire U.S. origin items for Russia's military and those that sought quantum computer technology for the war effort.

WARNING TO OTHER COUNTRIES The United States also issued a warning to other countries supporting Russia's war effort. "Current United States’ export controls on Russia can be applied to entities in third countries that seek to provide material support for Russia’s and Belarus’s military and industrial sectors," including to replenish Russian supplies, a Treasury statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)