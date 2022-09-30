UK sanctions Russia's central bank Governor Nabiullina
Britain sanctioned Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Friday, imposing an asset freeze and travel ban, the British Foreign Office said.
The foreign office said Britain had also imposed new services and goods export bans, targeted at "vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy", in response to Russia declaring "the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine". The United States imposed Russia-related sanctions on hundreds of individuals and companies earlier on Friday.
