Left Menu

Man, 40, awarded 7-year RI for raping minor girl

Samun was arrested soon and later sent to judicial custody.On Thursday, the court of additional sessions judge Narender Pal, who also holds the fast track court, pronounced the accused guilty and awarded the sentence, said the police.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:33 IST
Man, 40, awarded 7-year RI for raping minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Police said Samun, a resident of Nuh, was booked in 2018 for raping the girl, who was then 13. Her father had told the police the accused raped the girl after abducting her.

After she somehow managed to escape, she confided in the family who lodged a police complaint.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the law at Nagina police station. Samun was arrested soon and later sent to judicial custody.

On Thursday, the court of additional sessions judge Narender Pal, who also holds the fast track court, pronounced the accused guilty and awarded the sentence, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022