Man, 40, awarded 7-year RI for raping minor girl

A court here has sentenced a 40-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Police said Samun, a resident of Nuh, was booked in 2018 for raping the girl, who was then 13. Her father had told the police the accused raped the girl after abducting her.

After she somehow managed to escape, she confided in the family who lodged a police complaint.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the law at Nagina police station. Samun was arrested soon and later sent to judicial custody.

On Thursday, the court of additional sessions judge Narender Pal, who also holds the fast track court, pronounced the accused guilty and awarded the sentence, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)