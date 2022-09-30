Left Menu

NHRC notice to UP police chief, DM after Aligarh ammonia gas leak incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:45 IST
NHRC notice to UP police chief, DM after Aligarh ammonia gas leak incident
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh police chief and the Aligarh district magistrate in the wake of several workers falling ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked in a meat factory in the city.

Reportedly, the pipeline through which the gas leaked required replacement but it was instead repaired recently and the matter was also not reported to the authorities, the rights panel said in a statement.

''The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that about 100 workers, mostly women, fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked in a meat factory in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on 29th September, 2022,'' it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of media reports, if true, amount to a violation of human rights due to the apparent negligence of the owners as well as the local authorities ''who were not vigilant towards their lawful duty''.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the director general of police and the district magistrate, Aligarh, seeking a report within four weeks.

The report is excepted to include action taken against the officers responsible as well as the status of the medical treatment being provided to the victims, the NHRC said.

The Commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been given by the state government to the victims or not. The report should also mention whether the meat factory management has obtained lawful approval or licenses from the authorities concerned, including the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services and also whether the labour laws were being properly followed by the factory, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022