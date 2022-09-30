NHRC notice to UP police chief, DM after Aligarh ammonia gas leak incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh police chief and the Aligarh district magistrate in the wake of several workers falling ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked in a meat factory in the city.

Reportedly, the pipeline through which the gas leaked required replacement but it was instead repaired recently and the matter was also not reported to the authorities, the rights panel said in a statement.

''The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that about 100 workers, mostly women, fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked in a meat factory in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on 29th September, 2022,'' it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of media reports, if true, amount to a violation of human rights due to the apparent negligence of the owners as well as the local authorities ''who were not vigilant towards their lawful duty''.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the director general of police and the district magistrate, Aligarh, seeking a report within four weeks.

The report is excepted to include action taken against the officers responsible as well as the status of the medical treatment being provided to the victims, the NHRC said.

The Commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been given by the state government to the victims or not. The report should also mention whether the meat factory management has obtained lawful approval or licenses from the authorities concerned, including the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services and also whether the labour laws were being properly followed by the factory, the statement said.

