Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner

Barring the owner, who is absconding, the other six officials were arrested.Fifty-nine workers were taken ill after the incident at the meat processing plant on the outskirts of Aligarh city.All workers are out of danger and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh had said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 20:51 IST
A delegation of BJP leaders on Friday met District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh, demanding the immediate arrest of the owner of a meat processing plant, where over 50 workers fell ill following the leakage of ammonia gas.

The incident had taken place on Thursday morning at the meat plant run by Haji Zaheer Qureshi. The general secretary of the BJP's city unit, Sanju Bajaj, said his party demanded that the plant be sealed and a high-powered inquiry be ordered into its functioning. They told mediapersons that if Qureshi is not arrested within 24 hours, their party will intensify its stir. Earlier, police had booked seven members of the factory staff, including the owner, for negligence. Barring the owner, who is absconding, the other six officials were arrested.

Fifty-nine workers were taken ill after the incident at the meat processing plant on the outskirts of Aligarh city.

All workers are out of danger and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, District Magistrate Inder Veer Singh had said.

