Mumbai: Video recovered from mobile phone of model who hanged self

A video in which a model who had allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's Versova area is absolving everyone in connection with the incident has been recovered, a police official said on Friday.

Akanksha Mohan (30) had hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a hotel room on Wednesday evening.

''During the probe we had found a suicide note from the hotel room. In it, she said she was looking for peace and did not want anyone to be blamed for the incident. We have now found a video in her mobile phone in which she has spoken of suicide. In the video too she has said no one should be blamed for her taking this step,'' the official said.

''The door of the hotel room was opened in the presence of her parents. CCTV footage of the hotel shows her going inside the room alone. People close to her will be spoken to as part of the probe. Various angles, including her relationship, will be looked into,'' he said.

