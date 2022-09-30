Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL138 2NDLD THAROOR Tharoor files nomination for Cong prez poll, says he is for change while Kharge is 'candidate of continuity' New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president and said those wanting change should vote for him, even as he described his electoral competitor Mallikarjun Kharge as a candidate of ''continuity'' and ''status quo''. By Asim Kamal DEL136 ED-LD XIAOMI FEMA authority approves India's biggest fund seizure order - Rs 5551 crore of Chinese firm Xiaomi: ED New Delhi: The competent authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has approved an order of seizure of over Rs 5,551 crore worth of deposits of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi -- the highest amount frozen till date in India -- the ED said Friday. DEL126 DEF-CDS-LDALL CHAUHAN We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan New Delhi: Gen Anil Chauhan on Friday became India's new Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to implement the ambitious theaterisation plan that aims to ensure tri-services synergy and prepare the armed forces for future security challenges facing the nation. DEL137 LDALL CONGRESS Race for Cong prez: Loyalist Kharge vs 'wordsmith' Tharoor; Jharkhand's Tripathi also in fray New Delhi: The stage was set on Friday for a contest between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor for the Congress president's post with the Dalit leader from Karnataka emerging as the clear favourite. DEL149 PREZ-NATIONAL FILM AWARDS Cinema not only an industry but medium of artistc expression of our culture and values: Prez Murmu New Delhi: Cinema plays a major role in building a better society and nation, said President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony here on Friday.

DEL145 JK-LD ARMS Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered near LoC in J-K's Gurez Srinagar: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 assault rifles near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Friday. DEL114 PFI-JIHAD Several PFI members travelled to ISIS strongholds to join jihad: Officials New Delhi: Popular Front of India (PFI) members, who joined the dreaded terror organisation ISIS, always took a long circuitous route to avoid the security dragnet before arriving in conflict theatres like Syria to take part in jihad, officials said. CAL20 WB-HC-ED-CONTEMPT OF COURT Cal HC rejects contempt of court plea against ED by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s kin Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition by Menka Gambhir, sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, against the Enforcement Directorate and the Immigration Officer at Kolkata airport for not allowing her to travel to Thailand to see her ailing mother.

CAL19 AS-BOAT CAPSIZE-LD OFFICIAL Search on for Assam official missing in boat capsize, Ajmal sees 'conspiracy' Dhubri (Assam): A search was on for a senior government officer who went missing after a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam, near the Bangladesh border, an official said on Friday. DEL143 DADA SAHEB PHALKE-LD ASHA PAREKH Veteran star Asha Parekh receives Dada Saheb Phalke award New Delhi: Veteran actor Asha Parekh was on Friday honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema. BUSINESS DEL132 BIZ-GAS-PRICE Gas prices hiked 40 pc; CNG, PNG to cost more New Delhi: Prices of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, make fertiliser and is converted into CNG to run automobiles, were on Friday hiked by a steep 40 per cent to record levels, in step with global firming up of energy rates. DEL146 BIZ-PM-LD 5G LAUNCH PM Modi to launch 5G services in India on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the 5G telephony services, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. LEGAL LGD20 SC-LD COLLEGIUM SC collegiums headed by CJI Lalit recommends transfer of CJs of Orissa, J-K HCs New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the names of three High Court judges, Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P B Varale, and Ali Mohammad Magrey, for elevation as Chief Justices of Orissa, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir high courts respectively. LGD19 DL-COURT-LD SHARJEEL Sharjeel Imam granted bail in sedition case, will stay in jail over Delhi riots New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case in which he was accused of instigating the Jamia riots here in 2019, taking into account the Supreme Court's order effectively keeping in abeyance the colonial era sedition law. FOREIGN FGN77 NEPAL-INDIA-LD BORDER India, Nepal agree to prevent misuse of their territories by 'anti-nationals' Kathmandu: India and Nepal have agreed to prevent the misuse of their respective territories by ''anti-nationals'' as their top paramilitary officials discussed the mechanism to prevent illegal border crossing of third nation citizens through the Indo-Nepal border. PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)