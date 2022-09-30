Four gang members land in police net

Left Menu

Four members of a gang were arrested on Friday in a joint operation by teams of the Crime Branch and the Jandiala Police, officials said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma told a press conference here four pistols and a vehicle were recovered from the Happy Jatt gang members.

He said the arrested gang members has 16 criminal cases registered against them.

Those arrested are involved in organised extortion, armed dacoity, murder and arms-contraband smuggling. The seized weapons have their origin in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, said the SSP.

Police have identified the source and the route taken by those who brought the arms to the state. Those involved will soon be arrested, he said.

According to sources, the four had planned to eliminate two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang (a notorious gangsters group).

They had already conducted a recce and planned the logistics to execute the killing.

