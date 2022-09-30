Left Menu

G7 ministers threaten "economic costs on Russia" over Ukrainian annexation

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:20 IST
  • Germany

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries condemned Russia's proclaimed annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday as a "new low point" in the war and vowed to take further action against Moscow.

"We will never recognise these purported annexations, nor the sham 'referenda' conducted at gunpoint," said a statement from the top diplomats of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

"We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities - inside and outside of Russia - that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law," it added. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

