Woman stabs to death brother-in-law in Thane's Kalwa area

A 23-year-old woman was held on Friday for allegedly stabbing to death her brother-in-law during a quarrel in Kalwa in Thane district, a police official said.The incident took place in Mafatlal slum colony and the accused has been identified as Priyanka Survade, said Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station.The deceased Sagar Survade was an alcoholic who used to fight with his wife.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:33 IST
Woman stabs to death brother-in-law in Thane's Kalwa area
A 23-year-old woman was held on Friday for allegedly stabbing to death her brother-in-law during a quarrel in Kalwa in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Mafatlal slum colony and the accused has been identified as Priyanka Survade, said Senior Inspector Manohar Awhad of Kalwa police station.

''The deceased Sagar Survade was an alcoholic who used to fight with his wife. In the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, during a quarrel, Priyanka stabbed Sagar. The accused, deceased, their respective spouses and children live together,'' he said.

