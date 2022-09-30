Nagpur: Two held with four stolen motorcycles
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:35 IST
Two persons were arrested and four stolen motorcycles were allegedly recovered from them in Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.
Accused Pritam Mendhe (26) and Vilas Baghele (22) have stolen motorcycles from Parseoni, Aroli and Nagpur city in the last few months, he added.
