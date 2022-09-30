Left Menu

Iran says nine nationals of European countries detained for role in unrest

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:42 IST
Iran says nine nationals of European countries detained for role in unrest
Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the Intelligence Ministry said on Friday.

The nine unidentified persons were detained "during the riots or while plotting in the background", the ministry said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

